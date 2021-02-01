Advertisement

LDWF investigating boating death in Avoyelles Parish

The incident occurred at Lac Tete de Boeuf in the Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area on Jan. 29.
The incident occurred at Lac Tete de Boeuf in the Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area on Jan. 29.(Source: Associated Press)
By LDWF
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The following was released to us by LDWF:

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a boating fatality that occurred on Jan. 29 in Avoyelles Parish.

The body of Vidal J. Martinez Jr., 38, of Marksville, was recovered from Lac Tete de Boeuf in the Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area on Jan. 29 around 8:15 p.m.

LDWF was notified around 7:30 p.m. about a capsized boat and missing boater on Lac Tete de Boeuf. According to a survivor, he and Martinez were in a 16-foot aluminum boat when it started taking on water and capsized. The survivor was able to swim to the shore and Martinez went under the water and did not resurface.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Martinez’s body was turned over to the Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death. Martinez and the survivor were not wearing life preservers when the boat capsized.

