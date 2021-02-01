Advertisement

Mixed evidence surrounding COVID-19 and Vitamin D intake

Studies show people with low Vitamin D levels may have worse potential outcomes if they get COVID-19.
A local doctor talks about Vitamin D and COVID-19
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - New information about COVID-19 is coming out every day. Experts say there’s evidence Vitamin D might help protect you from becoming infected with and developing serious COVID-19 symptoms. One local doctor sat down with KALB to uncover some myths surrounding the virus.

Rapides Parish family practitioner Dr. Jonathan Hunter told KALB there’s mixed evidence when it comes to COVID-19 and Vitamin D. Studies show people with low Vitamin D levels may have worse potential outcomes if they get COVID-19.

However, because of other pre-existing conditions patients may have, such as diabetes or hypertension, in addition to low Vitamin D levels, Dr. Hunter said there’s not enough evidence low Vitamin D levels are to blame for poor COVID-19 outcomes.

Taking it a step further, getting too much Vitamin D can actually be a negative thing.

Dr. Hunter said as long as you’re getting normal day-to-day sun exposure and eating a healthy diet, there’s no need to supplement Vitamin D, or get tested for your Vitamin D levels. Like the majority of thought leaders, Hunter believes Vitamin D does not have a huge impact on patient outcome when it comes to the coronavirus.

“These patients that have a lower Vitamin D level did not do as well with the coronavirus infection, but were they hypertensive, were they diabetic, were they African American? All these other issues that are also associated with worse outcomes, we don’t know if it was that or if it was the Vitamin D. So in summation, where most people are at right now is we just don’t know.”

Dr. Jonathan Hunter, Rapides Parish Family Practitioner

Hunter said Vitamin D can be potentially toxic if you get too much of it, unlike Vitamin C, which is known to help with immune support.

