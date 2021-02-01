Advertisement

Natchitoches Recycling Center closed until further notice

City of Natchitoches Logo
City of Natchitoches Logo(City of Natchitoches)
By City of Natchitoches
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public as of Friday, January 29, 2021, the Recycling Center located at 110 Mill Street has closed.

Recyclable materials collected at the Recycling Center were being sent to Pratt Industries located in Shreveport, Louisiana. At this time, Pratt Industries has closed their recycling facility indefinitely and are no longer accepting recyclable materials.

The City will update the public if we are able to reopen the Recycling Center in the future.

Copyright 2021 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.

