Advertisement

North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license...
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates, similar to this one, featuring the Confederate battle flag.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the agency says removal of the license plate, issued to members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, took effect Jan. 1.

A statement from NCDMV says it will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate, but the recognition doesn’t entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that plate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davontay Davis
Alexandria man arrested for Mansour Avenue homicide; APD investigating
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate
Yoko Atkins and Roosevelt London, Jr.
UPDATE: Five arrested in connection with Lee Street homicide
Blake Jenkins, 28, of Alexandria, was arrested for second-degree kidnapping, human trafficking,...
Alexandria man arrested at Lake Charles casino for human trafficking
File image
Arrest made in Sunday Vehicle Pursuit

Latest News

Local blood supply at critically low level
RPSB assistant superintendent discusses balanced calendar proposal
Rapides Parish Police Juror Scott Perry passed away over the weekend.
Krewe of Life Blood drive, donations greatly needed
Congress has spent $4 trillion to keep the economy stable since the pandemic shuttered schools,...
CBO projects 4.6% economic growth in Biden’s first year, but jobs will lag