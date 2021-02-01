Advertisement

NSU’s Massner earns Southland Conference Player of the Week honors

Trenton Massner follows through on a shot against Gonzaga in December.
Trenton Massner follows through on a shot against Gonzaga in December.(Credit: Torrey Vail/Gonzaga Athletics)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
The following was released by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Two strong first halves lifted Trenton Massner to the first weekly award for a Northwestern State men’s basketball player this season.

Massner earned Southland Conference Player of the Week honors Monday by a vote of the league’s sports information directors.

A 6-foot-2 junior guard from Wapello, Iowa, Massner poured in an average of 19.5 points per game in the Demons’ wins against New Orleans and at Central Arkansas. Massner scored 29 of his 39 points this past week in the first halves of NSU’s victories.

In addition to leading Northwestern State in scoring in both games, Massner added five rebounds in each game and handed out three assists per game as the Demons pushed their season-long win streak to three games.

It is the first weekly award of Massner’s career and the first for a Demon basketball player since Jairus Roberson took home the final award of the 2019-20 season in March.

