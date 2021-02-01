Advertisement

Rapides Parish Police Juror Scott Perry has passed away

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Police Jury President, Craig Smith, confirmed to News Channel 5 that long time Rapides Parish Police Juror Scott Perry passed away over the weekend at the age of 90.

Perry was currently serving his eighth term as a police juror and was representing District 1. He has also served as president and vice president of the jury.

Perry was a native and lifetime resident of Rapides Parish, as he graduated from Peabody High School and attended Louisiana College.

Perry is survived by his wife, Doris Lee Perry, his five children, 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

The Rapides Parish Police Jury said they plan on honoring the life of the long time police juror at the next meeting scheduled for Feb. 8.

