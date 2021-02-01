Advertisement

Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump on Sunday named two lawyers to his impeachment defense team, one day after it was revealed that the former president had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys.

The two lawyers representing him will be David Schoen, an Alabama attorney, and Bruce Castor, a former prosecutor in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s team revealed Saturday that several South Carolina lawyers who were set to represent him at the trial starting next week were no longer participating.

Trump, the first president in American history to be impeached twice, is set to stand trial in the Senate on a charge that he incited his supporters to storm Congress on Jan. 6 as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument in the trial: Trump’s trial is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office. Legal scholars say there is no bar to an impeachment trial despite Trump having left the White House.

“The Democrats’ efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country,” Trump adviser Jason Miller has said.

Chris Boniol talks preparing for the Super Bowl
A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter...
Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief
GOP COVID-19 relief counterproposal
