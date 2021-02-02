Alexandria police investigate 4 homicides in January

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating four homicides that occurred in Jan. 2021. That’s one more homicide than the year before.

The first shooting reportedly happened in the 600 block of Palmer Street on Jan. 5, 2021. Alexandria police say Tiffanee Bowie was shot while walking down the street.

A day later, police investigated a deadly shooting on Detroit Street. They say the victim, Shemar Nash, was shot while standing outside a friend’s residence.

Alexandria police have arrested five people after the city’s third homicide. It happened Wednesday, Jan. 27 on Lee Street. Police found the victim dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Police charged Yoko Atkins, 19, Roosevelt London Jr., 18, and two 17-year-old juveniles with second-degree murder. Police also say another 17-year-old juvenile was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

APD investigated the fourth homicide on Mansour Avenue Saturday. Police say they found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Davontay Davis, 20, is facing a second-degree murder charge related to that shooting.

In 2020, the city saw three homicides in January and 24 for the entire year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.