Advertisement

Alexandria police investigate 4 homicides in January

By Javonti Thomas
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating four homicides that occurred in Jan. 2021. That’s one more homicide than the year before.

The first shooting reportedly happened in the 600 block of Palmer Street on Jan. 5, 2021. Alexandria police say Tiffanee Bowie was shot while walking down the street.

A day later, police investigated a deadly shooting on Detroit Street. They say the victim, Shemar Nash, was shot while standing outside a friend’s residence.

Alexandria police have arrested five people after the city’s third homicide. It happened Wednesday, Jan. 27 on Lee Street. Police found the victim dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Police charged Yoko Atkins, 19, Roosevelt London Jr., 18, and two 17-year-old juveniles with second-degree murder. Police also say another 17-year-old juvenile was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

APD investigated the fourth homicide on Mansour Avenue Saturday. Police say they found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Davontay Davis, 20, is facing a second-degree murder charge related to that shooting.

In 2020, the city saw three homicides in January and 24 for the entire year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davontay Davis
Alexandria man arrested for Mansour Avenue homicide; APD investigating
Blake Jenkins, 28, of Alexandria, was arrested for second-degree kidnapping, human trafficking,...
Alexandria man arrested at Lake Charles casino for human trafficking
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate
Yoko Atkins and Roosevelt London, Jr.
UPDATE: Five arrested in connection with Lee Street homicide
File image
Arrest made in Sunday Vehicle Pursuit

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Will there be compromise? 10 GOP senators present slimmed down COVID relief plan to Biden
Alexandria police investigate 4 homicides in January
RPSB held a meeting at Peabody High School to discuss the idea of a balanced calendar.
RPSB prepares to vote on Balanced Calendar
RPSB to vote on balanced calendar proposal on Tuesday