HP Long Urgent Care Clinic offering monoclonal antibody infusions

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - People who’ve recently been infected with COVID-19 and have underlying health conditions can now get treatment in Cenla.

The HP Long Urgent Care Clinic in Pineville is now offering monoclonal antibody infusions for COVID-19 positive patients.

These antibodies mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off the virus. Treatment can be life-saving to those who are vulnerable to severe illness and have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

In order to qualify for the procedure, you must meet a number of requirements:

You must show a positive COVID-19 test, and have to receive the infusion within ten days of the onset of symptoms.

You automatically qualify if you’re 65 years of age or older.

You qualify if you’re 55 and older with a cardiac condition, high blood pressure, or lung disease.

You qualify if you’re 18 and older and have diabetes, kidney disease, you’re immune-compromised, or if your BMI is over 35.

You do not qualify if:

You’re being hospitalized with COVID-19

Or if you require oxygen or an increase in oxygen due to COVID-19

If you meet the necessary requirements, health officials with the clinic say it’s important to call and make an appointment as soon as possible.

“It has been a very good, successful treatment. We have never seen any reactions from it. Not just us but nation-wide, and the results are very good. Most people feel better after a couple of days and get over the disease much faster.”

“This can be something that all of a sudden you feel fine one day and then the next day, things decline and go really rapidly with this virus. You really want to come in and get on top of things. Hopefully, it prevents you from being hospitalized, or having any other complications.”

The goal of the therapy is to prevent you from going to the hospital and prevent symptoms from getting worse.

So far, the clinic has treated a total of 38 patients. The overall treatment takes anywhere from two to two and a half hours to complete.

For more information, or to get any of your questions answered, you can call the clinic directly at 318-769-5954 .

