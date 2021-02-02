Advertisement

Kingdom of Wakanda destined for Disney + streaming service

FILE - Ryan Coogler attends the 10th Annual AAFCA Awards on Feb. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES, La. (AP) — The Kingdom of Wakanda is staking out turf on TV. The Walt Disney Company says a series set in the “Black Panther” kingdom will be developed for the Disney + streaming service.

The planned series is part of a five-year, exclusive TV deal that Disney announced with filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media company.

Coogler wrote and directed 2018′s “Black Panther,” a box-office hit that turned Chadwick Boseman into a superstar. The actor died in August of cancer.

The Black Panther character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, which became part of Disney in 2009 when the media giant acquired Marvel Entertainment.

