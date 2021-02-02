Advertisement

Louisiana launches tutoring initiative to address unfinished learning, improve academic achievement

FILE: Writing with a pen
FILE: Writing with a pen(KALB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During this school year, parents often have to take on the role of teacher while their child is learning from home, which hasn’t been easy for most.

“It’s kind of hard sometimes trying to remember 5th grade information as an adult,” said LaTissa Naverre, a concerned parent.

Naverre is the mother of a 5th grade girl at Dufrocq Elementary and says her daughter, once top of the class, is now finding herself lower on the totem pole.

“She was typically a straight A, maybe A-B here and there student, but now getting closer to C’s”, said Naverre.

And she’s is not alone.

“A lot of 4th and 5th grade parents are saying they’re noticing a difference in their child’s grades. The most challenging part is them basically having to self-teach a lot more than they would,” said Naverre.

To help those parents and students who are struggling with the back and forth between in-person and online learning, the Department of Education plans to provide $1 million to jumpstart the “Accelerate Initiative”. This program will provide additional tutoring sessions to students all across the state.

“We will provide the tutoring lessons in grades kindergarten through 8th grade for reading and math to school systems throughout the state. And they have already been made aware that these resources will become available. And hopefully, they’re in the process now of planning out what this could look like for their students in the spring,” said State Superintendent Cade Brumley.

The spring initiative includes 24 lessons designed to be delivered through tutoring sessions. The program is intended to provide the structure and resources that will help struggling students catch up.

“Reading and math are fundamentally important, and it’s been a challenging year since last March. And we’re just trying to do everything we can as a state agency to help support our kids,” said Brumley.

