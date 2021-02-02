Advertisement

LSP: Three arrested on human trafficking charges after Bunkie traffic stop

Left to Right: Terry Williams, Infiniti Williams and Areona Ardoin
Left to Right: Terry Williams, Infiniti Williams and Areona Ardoin(Photos from RPSO and APSO, Background from The Associated Press)
By KALB Staff and LSP
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three people have been arrested after being accused of participating in the human trafficking of a 15-year-old juvenile from Texas, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP says on Feb. 1, the Bunkie Police Department conducted a traffic stop and discovered the 15-year-old in the vehicle. LSP was called in to assist. Their investigation indicated that the juvenile was being sexually exploited and transported for the purposes of human trafficking from the Houston area. As a result, Terry Williams, 24, of Kingwood, TX, Infiniti Williams, 25, of Kingwood, TX, and Areona Ardoin, 21, of Alexandria, were taken into custody.

T. Williams and Ardoin were booked by the Alexandria Police Department into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. I. Williams was booked by LSP into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center and charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.

Louisiana State Police provided the details of this report.

