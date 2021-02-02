Advertisement

MPD: Father charged with first degree murder in death of infant

Terrance Weeks, 25
Terrance Weeks, 25(Monroe Police Department)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of first-degree murder in the death of an infant in Monroe.

According to the Monroe Police Department, they were called to the 500 block of Carlton Avenue in Monroe in regards to an unresponsive 10-month-old child.

They say the baby required life-saving measures and was airlifted to Shreveport due to injuries she suffered while with her father, 25-year-old Terrance Weeks.

Police say the child succumbed to the injuries. Emergency personnel described the injuries as intentionally inflicted injuries by blunt force and not consistent with falling from any furniture pieces.

Weeks was arrested and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davontay Davis
Alexandria man arrested for Mansour Avenue homicide; APD investigating
Blake Jenkins, 28, of Alexandria, was arrested for second-degree kidnapping, human trafficking,...
Alexandria man arrested at Lake Charles casino for human trafficking
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate
Yoko Atkins and Roosevelt London, Jr.
UPDATE: Five arrested in connection with Lee Street homicide
File image
Arrest made in Sunday Vehicle Pursuit

Latest News

Left to Right: Terry Williams, Infiniti Williams and Areona Ardoin
LSP: Three arrested on human trafficking charges after Bunkie traffic stop
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
‘It was a good meeting,’ Sen. Cassidy, nine GOP senators wrap up COVID relief package meeting with Biden
Alexandria police investigate 4 homicides in January
Alexandria police investigate 4 homicides in January
RPSB held a meeting at Peabody High School to discuss the idea of a balanced calendar.
RPSB prepares to vote on Balanced Calendar