MPD: Father charged with first degree murder in death of infant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of first-degree murder in the death of an infant in Monroe.

According to the Monroe Police Department, they were called to the 500 block of Carlton Avenue in Monroe in regards to an unresponsive 10-month-old child.

They say the baby required life-saving measures and was airlifted to Shreveport due to injuries she suffered while with her father, 25-year-old Terrance Weeks.

Police say the child succumbed to the injuries. Emergency personnel described the injuries as intentionally inflicted injuries by blunt force and not consistent with falling from any furniture pieces.

Weeks was arrested and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

