RPSB prepares to vote on Balanced Calendar

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will be voting on the idea of a Balanced Calendar Schedule at their February board meeting (February 2).

The meeting is open to the public with COVID-19 restrictions.

We’ll continue to provide updates on that meeting the final decision that’s made.

RPSB to vote on balanced calendar proposal on Tuesday