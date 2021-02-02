RPSB prepares to vote on Balanced Calendar
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will be voting on the idea of a Balanced Calendar Schedule at their February board meeting (February 2).
The meeting is open to the public with COVID-19 restrictions.
