Will there be compromise? 10 GOP senators present slimmed down COVID relief plan to Biden

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - President Joe Biden is less than a month in on the job and his message of bipartisanship is already being put to the test. Republicans are seeing how much the president will compromise on his proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy and nine other GOP senators are countering the president’s offer. They are proposing a much smaller package at $618 billion. On Monday, the senators met with the president to discuss the two plans.

“(President Biden) feels they made a good faith effort to put a proposal for it and he wants to have that engagement and encourages that sharing of ideas,” said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.

“We are targeted. We are targeted to the needs of the American people,” said Sen. Cassidy, on Fox News Sunday. “Treating our tax dollars as if they are our tax dollars. Not just money to spend.”

The president’s proposed $1,400 stimulus payments would be cut to $1,000 under the GOP plan. Republican senators kept the president’s allocation for vaccine rollout the same at $160 billion. But, instead of Mr. Biden’s $170 billion for his school reopening plan, the 10 senators cut it to $20 billion.

“Now, we have already given schools 110 percent of what they usually receive from the federal government. Parochial schools have opened with a fraction of that money, charter schools have opened. The real problem is public schools,” said Sen. Cassidy. “We can get kids back to school without bailing out the teacher’s unions.”

On social media on Monday, the president said the time to act is now.

“Hardworking Americans need help and they need it now,” said President Biden in a Facebook post. “That’s why I’m calling on Congress to immediately pass my American Rescue Plan.” In Congress,

Democrats don’t have to stretch their hands across the aisle. They say they can pass Biden’s plan through a special process called “budget reconciliation”. Basically, that means they only need a simple majority of 51 votes instead of 60.

“The question is not bipartisanship. The question is addressing the unprecedented crisis that we face right now,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, on ABC’s This Week. “If Republicans want to work with us, they have their ideas on the crisis, that’s great. But to be honest with you, I have not yet heard that.”

