APSO: Juvenile arrested in connection to Cottonport fatal shooting

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Cottonport on February 1.

APSO determined that Lamarin Jaquan Hayward, 25, of Cottonport had died from an apparent gunshot wound around 1:07 p.m. on Feb. 1.

The juvenile was arrested for the offense of second-degree murder. Bond was set at $500,000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB and APSO. All rights reserved.