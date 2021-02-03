APSO: Juvenile arrested in connection to Cottonport fatal shooting
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Cottonport on February 1.
APSO determined that Lamarin Jaquan Hayward, 25, of Cottonport had died from an apparent gunshot wound around 1:07 p.m. on Feb. 1.
The juvenile was arrested for the offense of second-degree murder. Bond was set at $500,000.
