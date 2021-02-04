Advertisement

3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin.

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.

Authorities say the man then fatally shot a resident of the home.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who ran away and was eventually found dead from a gunshot wound.

During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Newman and Kacey Hongo
Suspects arrested in MacArthur Drive armed robbery investigation
Crash
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Futrell was arrested for second-degree murder, in addition to four other charges.
Colfax woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination...
Gov. Edwards: People ages 65 and older can get the COVID vaccine starting February 8
"That's Nachobizness" Food Truck serves up street tacos at the Main Street Food Truck Park in...
Keep on rolling: Cenla man starts food truck after pandemic forces him to shutdown his bar

Latest News

The U.S. will build factories to produce surgical gloves, supply coordinator Tim Manning...
White House task force aiming to make surgical gloves in the US
Black History Month
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Honoring Central Louisiana changemakers
Members of the Missouri House -- some wearing masks, and other not -- huddle closely in...
Virus outbreaks stoke tensions in some state capitols
The two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, will appear alongside first lady Jill Biden in a...
Biden dogs to make appearance during Puppy Bowl
Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy; Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, stimulus checks