AEX’s United Airlines Unifi team named best service station of 2020

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - When you go to an airport, several people are working to make sure your experience goes smoothly.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, an Alexandria International Airport team was recognized for their hard work of making passenger trips stress free. AEX’s United Airlines Unifi team has been named the service station of the year for 2020.

“It feels fantastic,” said Jamal Alexander, the AEX Unifi United Airlines station manager. “This is something that the team worked really hard for all year last year. We had a lot of challenging moments with the hurricanes and with COVID-19, but the team really stepped up, we stuck together and it comprised of us winning this trophy. I’m really proud of them.”

Unifi provides passenger ground handling services such as managing luggage, gate and ramp areas, and more.

According to United Airlines Senior Operations Manager Chris Earley, the Unifi team is a business partner with United Airlines.

“We’re really proud of the team for all their dedication and couldn’t be happier for this award,” Earley said.

AEX Executive Director Sandra McQuain says the United Airlines Unifi team shined through the pandemic and natural disasters.

“Their ability to take care of those passengers and create that extra special experience when we’re all working hard to keep fliers and passengers coming to our airport, it was just a great accomplishment on their part,” McQuain said.

According to Jeff Neikirk, the Unifi Services Aviation Senior Customer Operations Director, they measured different flight metrics to choose the award winner.

“Through it all, they not only continued to deliver but they delivered top-notch service and came out number one,” Neikirk said.

Alexander has been working at the airport since 2009.

“To see all the hard work that the teams put through…that I put through and to see it manifest into the station of the year just means so much to me,” Alexander said.

The Unifi team said this is the first time they’ve recognized a station for this honor. According to Neikirk, Unifi used airline metrics like on-time performance and customer service scores to choose the winner. They’re challenging AEX to win again this year.

