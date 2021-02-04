Advertisement

Colfax woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder

Futrell was arrested for second-degree murder, in addition to four other charges.
By GPSO
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST
GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Janie Futrell, 52 of Colfax, for attempted second-degree murder.

She allegedly struck a man with her car twice, knocked him down, and then drove over him.

Futrell was also charged with criminal damage to property, reckless operation, driving while intoxicated (DWI), and theft.

