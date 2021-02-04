Gov. Edwards: People ages 65 and older can get the COVID vaccine starting February 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will be lowering the age requirement to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for non-medical and first responder personnel in the Phase 1B, Tier 1 from age 70 to 65 beginning Monday, Feb. 8.

Gov. Edwards says lowering the age requirement will make an additional 250,000 residents eligible to receive the vaccine. LDH will also make the vaccine available to all law enforcement personnel in the state.

🚨 Breaking: @LouisianaGov announces that starting Monday, February 8, people 65 and older will be able to get the COVID vaccine in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/72rQh6VvfW — Christina Stephens 🎄😷 (@CEStephens) February 4, 2021

As of Thursday, Feb. 4, 130,978 residents had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine statewide.

The governor says he will receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

