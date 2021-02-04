Advertisement

Health Department confirms two additional cases of U.K. COVID variant in Southwest Louisiana

This variant is frequently referred to as the U.K. variant because it was first detected in the United Kingdom.(ap newsroom)
By LDH
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
The following was released to us by LDH:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has confirmed 2 additional cases of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, in Southwest Louisiana.

This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant to 5 — 2 identified in Region 1 (Greater New Orleans) and 3 identified in Region 5 (Southwest Louisiana).

This variant is frequently referred to as the U.K. variant because it was first detected in the United Kingdom. This variant spreads more easily from one person to another than other viral strains currently circulating in the United States. However, current COVID-19 vaccines are thought to be effective against this variant strain. Further study is needed to determine if there is increased disease severity associated with the B.1.1.7 strain.

The two additional B.1.1.7 cases were detected in individuals in Southwest Louisiana. Case investigations and contact tracing were performed to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with the cases. The individuals did not report a history of travel outside of Louisiana.

Another 20 additional suspect variant cases are pending confirmatory testing. Of these suspect cases, 13 are in the Greater New Orleans area and 7 are in Southwest Louisiana.

Most local SARS-CoV-2 laboratory tests are not able to provide results that can identify suspect B.1.1.7 variant strains, and not all suspect B.1.1.7 variant strains will continue to be sequenced for confirmation purposes. As a result, the number of suspect and confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases reported do not represent the total number of B.1.1.7 cases that are circulating in Louisiana. Future updates to Louisiana B.1.1.7 cases counts can be found on CDC’s website here.

Because this variant strain is more contagious and known to be circulating in Louisiana, it is more important than ever that everyone:

  • Wear masks,
  • Practice social distancing,
  • Avoid gatherings,
  • Avoid travel,
  • Stay home when sick,
  • Practice hand hygiene,
  • Quarantine and get tested if exposed to a positive case, and
  • When eligible, consider getting the COVID vaccine.

COVID Defense:

COVID Defense, Louisiana’s exposure notification mobile application to slow the spread of COVID-19, is now available on the iPhone App Store and the Android Google Play Store. The app notifies you if there is a risk you were exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus. Use is completely free, voluntary, private and secure.

Copyright 2021 LDH. All rights reserved.

