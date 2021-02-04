Kellogg’s, Little Debbie team up to create new cereal

(CNN) - 2021 is looking up. Kellogg’s and Little Debbie have teamed up to bring us a mind-blowing cereal.

The companies have taken a classic childhood treat and given it new life with the new cosmic brownies cereal.

Unfortunately, your taste buds have to wait for this experience. The cereal won’t be available until May, when it will be found at retailers nationwide.

This is the second time the two companies have joined forces. They released oatmeal creme pie cereal last year.

