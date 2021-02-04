LDWF to host Zoom public meeting Feb. 24 on proposed hunting seasons, WMA rules, regulation changes

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a Zoom public meeting Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. to present and gather comments on the proposed 2021-22 and 2022-2023 resident game hunting seasons, 2021-2022 general and WMA hunting seasons, rules and regulations, 2022 general and WMA turkey hunting season rules and regulations and the 2021-2022 migratory bird hunting season rules and regulations.

To attend the Zoom meeting, click here.

Public comment will be taken on all items currently under consideration in the Notice of Intent by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.

To view the full notices of intent and all proposed hunting season dates and regulation changes, visit this link.

Public comment will be accepted through March 4 at LWFC monthly meetings or may be submitted directly to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA., 70898-9000 or via e-mail to ttuma@wlf.la.gov by March 4.

For more information, contact Tommy Tuma at 225-765-2349 or ttuma@wlf.la.gov.

