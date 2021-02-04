Louisiana College renovates residence halls, upgrades landscaping on campus

PINEVILLE, La. (LC) - Except for the fewer number of trees, one would never know – driving on Louisiana College’s campus—that the school had been hard hit by a tornado and a hurricane in the last two years. The grounds—and the residence halls—have received major upgrades, thanks to generous donor funds and some major elbow grease.

Recently, major renovations in Cottingham women’s residence hall, Tudor Hall and English Village, men’s residence halls, have been completed.

English Village has had a complete makeover, inside and out over the last year. One of the most noticeable improvements has been the new siding on the exterior of all of English Village. LC just finished sprucing up the Commons Area where students gather for studying, television or visiting. New furniture and wall hangings have been added along with tables and chairs where students can charge up their computers or phones while studying or watching TV together.

The newly renovated English Village Commons Area allows students to gather for studying, television or visiting. (Alena Noakes)

Cottingham underwent multifold renovations. In 2016, roofing was repaired, some interior repairs took place, new furniture was added, and televisions were purchased for the common areas. Additionally, the first-floor common kitchen was remodeled with a new countertop, sink, tile backsplash and appliances. Each dorm room has been redone with new flooring, and walls have been painted. White Parlor also received new flooring, paint, artwork, wall hangings and furniture.

Tudor Hall required major structural repairs, and bathrooms were all remodeled. The lobby and common spaces were remodeled in 2016-2017, and a movie/theatre viewing room with new furnishings was added.

LC First Lady Cathy Brewer has helped in the remodeling process of campus facilities and residence halls.

“Students and faculty and staff deserve a nice space to work, study and live,” Cathy Brewer said. “We have top-notch faculty and academic programs that provide for an outstanding education in a Christ-centered environment. In order to attract quality students and faculty we need to provide pleasing spaces, and it’s important to us that we provide a home-like environment for students while they are with us.”

English Village received a complete renovation of the commons area, as well as the replacement of siding on all EV buildings. (Alena Noakes)

She wanted to lend a helping hand to nurture the living and learning areas of LC.

“It has been my pleasure to make small contributions and assist in some of the renovation and remodeling projects in the Residence Halls and on the grounds at Louisiana College,” she said. “When Dr. Brewer and I first visited the LC Campus in 2015, it quickly became evident that many areas of the campus were in dire need of facility maintenance and repairs.”

It hasn’t been just internal changes to the buildings—but also the grounds that became a major project of Mrs. Brewer.

“It has been a major goal to enhance the physical environment in order to provide safe, clean, and inviting spaces for students, faculty, and staff—a place where students and faculty are able to live, work, and study in a pleasing space,” she said.

And students universally agree the facilities and grounds are looking great.

Anna Matherne, a senior business major, has called Cottingham Hall home for nearly four years.

“I was so excited when I found out about the renovations of the dorms, especially since I got to experience them for my final year of college,” Matherne said. “Walking into my newly painted and furnished dorm room was like Christmas morning. I was so eager to see all that had been done. One of my favorite things is to spend time in White Parlor. I love walking through and knowing the countless hours that went into making this a special home for us girls. I have spent many late nights in our lobby studying, watching movies, sharing a midnight pizza, or just hanging out with friends. I love having such a beautiful, comfortable and charming place to do this.”

Gracee Bryant, a junior accounting major and Cottingham resident, echoed Matherne’s comments about the excitement of all the changes around campus.

“They give a more modern and welcoming atmosphere,” she said.

Cottingham Hall's White Parlor received new flooring, paint, artwork, wall hangings and furniture. (Alena Noakes)

Not to be outdone, the men saw major changes to English Village and Tudor, as well.

“EV’s upgraded lobby and living conditions are brand new and in way better condition,” said senior psychology major Jason Rodriguez. “The renovations are really nice.”

President Rick Brewer said he is grateful for all the people who have been involved in making the campus look better—both monetary and sweat equity.

“Curb appeal remains in the Top 5 compelling reasons for a student selecting a specific college to attend,” said Brewer, who is grateful for his wife’s time and attention given in these efforts to beautify the campus. “This fact is not lost on Louisiana College as we have made the addition and care of landscaping an esthetic and security matter. Cathy and I are grateful for alums such as Don Hill who have provided significant funding for campus beautification initiatives.”

