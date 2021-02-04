Louisiana Public Broadcasting seeking independent short films from Louisiana filmmakers

BATON ROUGE, La. (LPB) - As a PBS member station, Louisiana Public Broadcasting is calling for entries for short films from local filmmakers. Submitted films will be considered by LPB and PBS for inclusion in the tenth annual PBS Short Film Festival. The Short Film Festival showcases powerful stories from filmmakers across the country and reaches an engaged and digitally savvy audience. The 2021 Festival will take place in July 2021, but entries must be submitted to Louisiana Public Broadcasting by Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

To enter, filmmakers should send a link of their film to filmfest@lpb.org so it can be reviewed. In addition, please include the title of the film, the filmmakers’ contact information, plus a two to three sentence description of the film. Films should be 3-15 minutes in length, and can be fiction or non-fiction. The most appropriate films for this festival are those that have creative or compelling storytelling, as well as high production quality. If selected for nomination, filmmakers will be required to adhere to technical requirements for the festival, as well as submit additional information about their film upon request. If you have questions about the requirements for the festival, send them to filmfest@lpb.org or go to http://www.lpb.org/filmfest.

“Louisiana Public Broadcasting strives to showcase homegrown content and creators on all platforms,” said Jason Viso, Director of Programming at LPB. “The PBS Short Film Festival gives us the opportunity to put Louisiana stories and Louisiana filmmakers in a national spotlight. Last year, two LPB nominated films were selected for inclusion in the festival, so we hope Louisiana filmmakers take advantage of this great opportunity.”

All entries must be received by Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

