Advertisement

Louisiana Public Broadcasting seeking independent short films from Louisiana filmmakers

Submitted films to be considered for the 2021 PBS Short Film Festival
PBS
PBS(Source: Associated Press)
By LPB
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LPB) - As a PBS member station, Louisiana Public Broadcasting is calling for entries for short films from local filmmakers. Submitted films will be considered by LPB and PBS for inclusion in the tenth annual PBS Short Film Festival. The Short Film Festival showcases powerful stories from filmmakers across the country and reaches an engaged and digitally savvy audience. The 2021 Festival will take place in July 2021, but entries must be submitted to Louisiana Public Broadcasting by Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

To enter, filmmakers should send a link of their film to filmfest@lpb.org so it can be reviewed. In addition, please include the title of the film, the filmmakers’ contact information, plus a two to three sentence description of the film. Films should be 3-15 minutes in length, and can be fiction or non-fiction. The most appropriate films for this festival are those that have creative or compelling storytelling, as well as high production quality. If selected for nomination, filmmakers will be required to adhere to technical requirements for the festival, as well as submit additional information about their film upon request. If you have questions about the requirements for the festival, send them to filmfest@lpb.org or go to http://www.lpb.org/filmfest.

“Louisiana Public Broadcasting strives to showcase homegrown content and creators on all platforms,” said Jason Viso, Director of Programming at LPB. “The PBS Short Film Festival gives us the opportunity to put Louisiana stories and Louisiana filmmakers in a national spotlight. Last year, two LPB nominated films were selected for inclusion in the festival, so we hope Louisiana filmmakers take advantage of this great opportunity.”

All entries must be received by Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LPB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Newman and Kacey Hongo
Suspects arrested in MacArthur Drive armed robbery investigation
Crash
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Futrell was arrested for second-degree murder, in addition to four other charges.
Colfax woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination...
Gov. Edwards: People ages 65 and older can get the COVID vaccine starting February 8
"That's Nachobizness" Food Truck serves up street tacos at the Main Street Food Truck Park in...
Keep on rolling: Cenla man starts food truck after pandemic forces him to shutdown his bar

Latest News

Black History Month
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Honoring Central Louisiana changemakers
A Monterey driver was killed in a crash that occurred Thursday on Hwy 565.
Unrestrained driver killed in Concordia Parish crash; impairment suspected
BLACK HISTORY MONTH. Dr. Laquanta Jones
BLACK HISTORY MONTH. Dr. Laquanta Jones
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Martin Johnson
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Martin Johnson
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: John Allen
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: John Allen