Natchitoches house fire leaves one dead, two injured

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A house fire in Natchitoches caused one death and injured two others on February 1.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. that day on Berry Avenue.

While handling the fire, the Natchitoches Fire Department located the body of a 37-year-old woman in a bedroom of the house.

A total of 11 people were in the home at the time of the fire.

SFM says the fire was caused by a candle that fell over on a bed.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.