Natchitoches house fire leaves one dead, two injured

State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire...
State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Natchitoches that claimed the life of a female resident and injured two other occupants.(Source: Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office)
By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A house fire in Natchitoches caused one death and injured two others on February 1.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. that day on Berry Avenue.

While handling the fire, the Natchitoches Fire Department located the body of a 37-year-old woman in a bedroom of the house.

A total of 11 people were in the home at the time of the fire.

SFM says the fire was caused by a candle that fell over on a bed.

