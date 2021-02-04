Advertisement

Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID

He’s taking a break from ‘The Masked Singer’
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nick Cannon tests positive for coronavirus, Variety reported.

The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer,” while he quarantines and rests.

The Fox competition show is set to begin production this week.

Niecy Nash will reportedly fill in for Cannon. She was a guest judge on the show last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Newman and Kacey Hongo
Suspects arrested in MacArthur Drive armed robbery investigation
Crash
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Futrell was arrested for second-degree murder, in addition to four other charges.
Colfax woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination...
Gov. Edwards: People ages 65 and older can get the COVID vaccine starting February 8
"That's Nachobizness" Food Truck serves up street tacos at the Main Street Food Truck Park in...
Keep on rolling: Cenla man starts food truck after pandemic forces him to shutdown his bar

Latest News

The U.S. will build factories to produce surgical gloves, supply coordinator Tim Manning...
White House task force aiming to make surgical gloves in the US
Black History Month
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Honoring Central Louisiana changemakers
Members of the Missouri House -- some wearing masks, and other not -- huddle closely in...
Virus outbreaks stoke tensions in some state capitols
The two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, will appear alongside first lady Jill Biden in a...
Biden dogs to make appearance during Puppy Bowl
Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy; Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, stimulus checks