Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash

Crash
Crash(AP)
By LSP
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - An unidentified male pedestrian was killed on February 3 following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 28 West, near Messina Road.

State Police say a pedestrian was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a westbound 2011 Honda CRV and a westbound 2014 Chevrolet Equinox. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

State Police warn that pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

