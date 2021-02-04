Rapides Regional opens region’s first Hybrid Operating Suite

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Regional Medical Center made a big announcement Thursday, Feb. 4. The hospital unveiled a new, $2.8 million hybrid operating room at a ribbon-cutting.

Rapides Regional CEO Jason Cobb says the equipment and technology being used is the first of its kind in the state and wasn’t available in Cenla until now.

The hybrid rooms offer up-to-date technology to treat cardiovascular disease, as well as other conditions such as electrophysiology and vascular disease.

For some complex procedures in the past, patients would have to be referred to other hospitals. That’s because patients would need the specialization of two different physicians of two different specialties working together in one room.

Now, with the new technology in place, patients won’t have to go from one hospital room to another for separate procedures. This will help cardiologists and surgeons at Rapides, as well as cut down on patient recovery time.

“You don’t have to go from the OR to a cardiology suite. We can do it at one time in the same setting, hopefully, to allow the patient to recover faster.”

“We have better tools, including better cameras, better equipment and being able to maneuver around the room so the surgeons and I can work together at the same time.”

The new hybrid operating room will allow surgeons to do new and more complex procedures.

