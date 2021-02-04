Advertisement

SAFE CENTRAL: How effective is your face mask?

By Javonti Thomas
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Wearing a face mask is part of the daily routine. However, unless the face covering is effective, it may not protect you from COVID-19.

“Do you want a mask that actually protects you from COVID-19 or do you want a placebo effect?” said Leo Friedman, CEO of iPromo.

The CDC says face coverings act as a barrier between your respiratory droplets and another person and greatly lowers the risk of transmitting coronavirus. However, Friedman said the more you wash and wear your face mask, the less effective it becomes.

“Our recommendation is to wash the face mask every time you wear,” he said. It’s recommended that you hand wash it so it lasts longer and air dry it so it doesn’t get all torn up.”

Friedman said using water as a test to determine the face covering’s effectiveness. Friedman claims that if you pouring a small amount of water onto the mask and it leaks through, it will not protect you from COVID-19.

“If water particles can get through so can COVID-19,” he said.

Friedman said many people wear reusable cloth makes without a filter. During his test, those masks failed, along with bandannas.

He recommends if people want to wear a stylish mask to either get a filter that passes the water test or wear a disposable mask underneath for protection and a designed one on top.

“It’s part of our wardrobe, but a mask is meant to protect first, not make a fashion statement,” he said.

