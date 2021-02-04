Advertisement

SC mother dies from COVID while on honeymoon in South Africa

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Adriana Lopez knows just how serious of an impact COVID-19 can have on a family.

After getting the virus herself and spending days in the hospital, her 49-year-old mother also contracted it and died just seven days later.

“It’s crazy...I was even cautious about this stuff because my mom was, I didn’t think I was gonna get it,” Lopez said. “I never thought I would get it.”

Just after Christmas, Lopez contracted the virus, spending time in the hospital with severe symptoms.

“They ended up getting an ambulance to come get me because I had gotten so bad,” Lopez explained. “My fever was 107.2, my oxygen level was below 40, and my blood pressure was all the way up.”

Lopez would recover, but just a few days before leaving the hospital, she got a call from her mom.

“She said, ‘Adriana I have bad news,’ and I said, ‘what is it mom,’ and she said, ‘I got COVID,’” explained Lopez.

Lopez’s mom had just found new love, becoming a newlywed on Christmas.

She was on her honeymoon in South Africa when she contracted the virus.

“I did tell her how bad COVID was and the possibilities of what could happen to her if she got it, cause I got it and I almost died,” Lopez added.

Seven days after testing positive, Lopez’s mother, Manuela, would lose her battle with the coronavirus while still in South Africa.

“Can’t believe she’s gone,” Lopez said. “I look at all of our pictures and how happy she was and I still can’t believe she’s gone.”

Now Lopez wants to share her story to help people understand the very real consequences of this virus.

“Don’t think that you can’t get something -- my mom never thought she would get it, she got it,” Lopez said. “Not trying to make an example out of my mother but my mom died, you don’t expect that kind of thing. You don’t expect it to be your family member, don’t let it be your family member, don’t let it be yourself.

Lopez told WIS her mother was a gentle and kind woman who loved her family, Guns and Roses, and purses.

The family said they hope to have Manuela’s body back in the United States sometime this weekend.

