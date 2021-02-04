Advertisement

Suspects arrested in MacArthur Drive armed robbery investigation

James Newman and Kacey Hongo
James Newman and Kacey Hongo
By APD
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery that occurred in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive early Wednesday morning. The suspect is also connected to the robbery of the same business in the 500 block of MacArthur which occurred July 7, 2020, as well as the armed robbery of an individual on December 31, 2020.

Detectives also determined that the suspect’s girlfriend, an employee of the robbed business, assisted in those crimes.

James Newman, 28, of Alexandria, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, second degree robbery, possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of marijuana with intent. Kacey Hongo, 21, of Alexandria, was charged with second degree robbery and accessory to armed robbery.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

