Unrestrained driver killed in Catahoula Parish crash; impairment suspected

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Harrisonburg driver was killed on February 3 following a fatal crash on Hwy 124, south of Jonesville.

State Police say Jordan Perrin, 23, was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram going southbound on Hwy 124. For reasons still under investigation, Perrin’s vehicle exited the highway, struck a tree and overturned.

Perrin was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries and a passenger in the vehicle, who was also unrestrained, only sustained minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. Impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

State police say that buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

LSP would also like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSP. All rights reserved.