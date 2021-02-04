Volunteers needed to assist with FEMA appeals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (United Way of Southwest Louisiana) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana is kicking off a new program that will assist community members affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta who were denied assistance from FEMA. Training and background checks will be provided by the nonprofit and no experience is necessary.

“More than 19,000 homeowners who filed with their insurance companies have been denied coverage and we’ve seen similar situations with FEMA,” explains Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana. “Many times it is just one piece of information that has not been provided or a lack of technology necessary to keep answering questions. We can reduce this stress by having someone familiar with the process walk them through it so a struggling family can get back on their feet. This situation is hard enough when things run smoothly.”

United Way of Southwest Louisiana is not requiring experience with appeals to receive the training, but familiarity and comfort with technology is beneficial. Background checks and an interview process will be completed on individuals interested in volunteering.

COVID protocols will be followed during training and assisting the public. Durel explained how their experience with the free tax preparation program, VITA, has given them the expertise to offer a variety of programs safely during the pandemic.

“We are able to safely do free tax prep for community members by social distancing or a drive-through approach which we’ve master for everything from grocery distributions to toy giveaways,” Denise Durel explained. “We never walk away from a problem when our neighbors are in need. Our team believes in creatively solving any problem especially if it makes our hard-working Southwest Louisiana community sleep easier.”

If you are interested in joining Volunteer Central at United Way of Southwest Louisiana by offering your computer skills in FEMA Appeals, visit unitedwayswla.org/appealsvolunteer to fill out the online questionnaire. A team member will be in contact to arrange an interview when they receive your application.

For more information on United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s Hurricane Laura relief efforts visit, www.unitedwayswla.org/HurricaneLaura.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 United Way of Southwest Louisiana. All rights reserved.