Waitr releases the top 10 food orders for delivery in Alexandria on Super Bowl Sunday

Wings, fries & chicken sandwiches top popular app’s customer favorites
Waitr has revealed the top most popular food delivery orders in Alexandria for the Super Bowl.
By Waitr
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Waitr) - With the Super Bowl only days away, football fans are getting ready to celebrate the game with friends, family and food! And having the right food maybe the most important part of anyone’s party. That’s why Waitr has revealed the top most popular food delivery orders for the Super Bowl.

For Waitr, Super Bowl Sunday ranks as one of the company’s top five delivery days each year. Using history as a guide, you can bet that the following items will be flying out the doors of restaurants, as these are the Top 10 most-delivered items on Super Bowl Sunday in Alexandria.

  1. Wings
  2. Fries
  3. Chicken Sandwich
  4. Boiled Shrimp
  5. Burgers
  6. Chicken Tenders
  7. Onion Rings
  8. Mozzarella Sticks
  9. Pizza
  10. Tots

Waitr is also offering a special bonus if you predict the winner of the Super Bowl when ordering. If you use the code TBWIN2021 for a Tampa Bay win or KCWIN2021 for a Kansas City win at checkout, you will be entered to win free delivery from Waitr for an entire year.

Waitr, along with Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium-sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

