2 arrested, 1 wanted in Detroit Street homicide investigation

MarcKeeyse Dorsey, Trenton Roberson and Detravion Green
MarcKeeyse Dorsey, Trenton Roberson and Detravion Green(RPSO)
By APD
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Two suspects have now been arrested in the Detroit Street homicide investigation from January 6, but one suspect still remains at large.

APD is looking for MarcKeeyse Dorsey, 20, height 5′8″, weight 180 lbs, wanted for second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and three counts of armed robbery in this incident.

Trenton Roberson, 21, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and three counts of armed robbery. Detravion Green, 20, was arrested earlier this week and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery.

If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts or any information about the incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

