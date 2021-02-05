Acadian Ambulance implementing new alternative treatments

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - When Acadian Ambulance arrives at a medical emergency, now they can give the patients more options on how they would like to be treated. Prior to last June, Acadian would have to take all patients to the emergency room.

Dustin Etheridge, the Community Relations Supervisor for Acadian, said the new program was put in place to help determine what type of medical treatment would be better for each patient.

“This actually enables us to get on scene, be able to evaluate the patients and determine what the most appropriate facility they need to go to if they need to go to one at all,” said Etheridge.

Patients can now choose to be taken care of at home or diverted to another medical facility that’s not the emergency room. Acadian has already diverted over 200 patients away from the emergency room because of the new system.

“It was really tailored to those low acuity calls to where you have a sprained ankle or a laceration that requires some suturing but an emergency room is not the place to go,” said Etheridge. “They can take you to an urgent care participating in the program versus if they’re having a heart attack, then obviously the process isn’t even considered.”

This program is being implemented across Louisiana starting this month and was kick-started after COVID-19 caused emergency rooms to be booked up at a rapid pace.

Etheridge said Acadian’s new system is also a cost-saving service if patients can avoid further medical care that they would not need. Acadian says most insurances will cover the new services.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.