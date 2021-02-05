Alexandria recognized as a 2020 Tree City USA

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria has been recognized as a 2020 Tree City USA community by the Arbor Day Foundation.

“Residents of Alexandria should be proud to live in a community that makes the planting and care of trees a priority,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, in a letter to Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall.

Alexandria is one of more than 3,600 Tree City USA Communities. The Tree City USA program, established in 1976, is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. This is the 27th time Alexandria has earned the Tree City USA distinction.

“We are pleased to receive this honor,” Mayor Hall said. “We only have one planet, and it is up to us to take care of it. Darren Green, our urban forester, does a tremendous job with our trees and plants and it makes a difference. In addition to making the city look more attractive, these environmentally friendly efforts help improve air quality, aid in water management, drainage and erosion control and they contribute to improving the overall health of the community.”

Lambe noted, “Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand. The trees being planted and cared for by Alexandria are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

An official presentation of the award will be made later this year. Arbor Day is an annual observation that celebrates the role of trees in our lives and promotes tree planting and care. It was first observed as a formal holiday in 1872 in Nebraska.

