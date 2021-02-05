Advertisement

All New Orleans bars closed for Mardi Gras; no loitering on Bourbon Street

New Orleans
New Orleans(WVUE)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All bars will be closed for indoor and outdoor dining citywide from Friday, Feb. 12 through Mardi Gras day, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced.

Liquor stores will be closed and liquor sales in the French Quarter will be banned.

Portions of the French Quarter will be closed to traffic. Closures will occur on Decatur, Bourbon, and Frenchmen Streets. Officers will be at every intersection of the closure, per NOPD. Claiborne Corridor will be fenced off.

“I am really concerned about Mardi Gras and the potential for superspreaders,” Cantrell said Thursday at the groundbreaking for a new shelter.

Governor John Bel Edwards said there will be an increased presence of state troopers, Fire Marshals, and ATC officers.

A video of large gatherings on Bourbon Street posted to Twitter spurred officials’ efforts to begin outlining ways to control crowd sizes.

Limits on takeout drinks and road closures were being discussed, according to city spokesman Beau Tidwell.

