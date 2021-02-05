BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Honoring Central Louisiana changemakers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This Black History Month, Your Local Station is shining a spotlight on African-American glass ceiling breakers in our community.

FEBURARY 5: DR. JONES

Dr. Jones is currently the Director of Transformation Schools for Rapides Parish. Dr. Jones was the first Black female to be selected as elementary principal of the year for Rapides Parish 2019-2020.

FEBURARY 4: MARTIN JOHNSON

Johnson is President and Chief Operating Officer of Dillard Capital, Inc. in Baton Rouge. He was the first black man to become president of the Chamber of Commerce and the first black man to become President of Regions Bank in Alexandria.

FEBRUARY 3: BOBBY CAMERON

Cameron became the first African-American Chief Deputy for the Rapides Parish Sheriff Office in 2012 under retired Sheriff William Earl Hilton. He later retired in 2018 with 38 years of law enforcement.

FEBRUARY 2: JOHN ALLEN

John Allen was one of the first elected black Alexandria City Councilmen in 1977. He also became the first black city council President.

FEBRUARY 1: BENARD WESLEY

Wesley was appointed as the first African American Fire Chief for the city of Alexandria in December 2007. He retired in December 2016.

