Advertisement

Canada blocks cruise ships for a year, ending Alaska trips

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022, which is expected to block trips from visiting Alaska this year.

Transport Canada on Thursday announced the extension of the ban enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada blocked cruise ships of more than 100 passengers starting in spring 2020.

The ban was set to expire at the end of February, but Transport Canada said “cruise vessels in Canadian waters pose a risk to our health care systems.”

Most large cruise ships visiting Alaska are registered in foreign countries.

U.S. federal law prohibits foreign-registered ships from sailing between two American ports without stopping at a foreign port between. Large cruise ships bound for Alaska either begin voyages in Canada or stop there on the way.

Most of Alaska’s 1.3 million visitors two years ago were cruise ship passengers visiting southeast Alaska. Many disembarked for excursions in Anchorage, Denali National Park and Fairbanks.

Last year, the pandemic and Canadian restrictions resulted in only 48 cruise ship passengers visiting Southeast Alaska, Juneau-based Rain Coast Data reported.

Juneau City Manager Rorie Watt said he was not surprised by the extended ban, although he thought it might last a few months instead of the entire year,

“Three months ago, we thought we’d see ships in May,” Watt said. “A month ago maybe we’d see them in June, two weeks ago maybe we’d see them in July and last week, we thought maybe we’d see them in August.”

The order could be rescinded if pandemic conditions improve. But Skagway Mayor Andrew Cremata did not see a possibility for relief for now.

“Any idea that there could be some kind of workaround is off the table now, because the Canadian government has stated very clearly that cruise ships will not even be allowed in Canadian waters,” Cremata said.

Watt said Southeast Alaska port communities weathering another year without revenue from cruise ship passengers and related businesses will need help.

“We are going to be hoping and praying for a large federal stimulus package,” Watt said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Newman and Kacey Hongo
Suspects arrested in MacArthur Drive armed robbery investigation
Crash
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Futrell was arrested for second-degree murder, in addition to four other charges.
Colfax woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination...
Gov. Edwards: People ages 65 and older can get the COVID vaccine starting February 8
"That's Nachobizness" Food Truck serves up street tacos at the Main Street Food Truck Park in...
Keep on rolling: Cenla man starts food truck after pandemic forces him to shutdown his bar

Latest News

(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
Greene says the House stripped her constituents of their voices by removing her from two...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on free speech
The U.S. will build factories to produce surgical gloves, supply coordinator Tim Manning...
White House task force aiming to make surgical gloves in the US
Black History Month
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Honoring Central Louisiana changemakers
Members of the Missouri House -- some wearing masks, and other not -- huddle closely in...
Virus outbreaks stoke tensions in some state capitols