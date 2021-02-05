Advertisement

Carlisa Mitchell continues to light a spark within Rapides girl’s basketball team

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From freshman to sophomore year, Rapides point guard Carlisa Mitchell’s game has made a 180-degree turn.

Mitchell is averaging 18 points a game and six assists throughout her sophomore campaign.

“I always said I wanted to play professional basketball,” Mitchell said. “Candace Parker’s drive and talent motivate me to keep going.”

As a result, Mitchell began to take the extra step to improve her game. Week in and week out, she’s working out with her older brother and other boys to build her toughness. That’s pushed her to set an example for the entire Rapides team.

“When we run suicides last year, she’d lag a little bit,” head coach Shane Henderson said. “Now, she’s wanting to finish in the top three, wanting to overall condition better, and that’s a big area of growth.”

In the last four games, Rapides has missed players due to COVID. Mitchell has filled their shoes scoring 20 to 25 points each game.

“I’ve been giving it everything I have because of that,” Mitchell said. “That’s my job as a leader is to make sure this team doesn’t skip a beat when we are undermanned.”

