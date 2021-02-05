Cenla needs O negative, O positive blood

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Rapides Regional Medical Center) - O blood types are being asked to help the local community by donating blood during the current shortage.

Rapides Regional Medical Center says that LifeShare Blood Centers in Alexandria have no O negative blood and very few O positive reserves. Local hospitals rely on reserves for treating patients, especially a Trauma Center like Rapides Regional.

The hospital is urging the community to visit a LifeShare Blood Center website or stop by their local office to donate as soon as possible. All blood types are needed by O donors are needed most.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Rapides Regional Medical Center. All rights reserved.