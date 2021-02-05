Advertisement

Fort Polk holds annual Warrior Bowl three days before the Super Bowl

By Corey Howard
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - While America waits for Super Bowl Sunday, soldiers at Fort Polk got their taste of football three days early at this year’s Warrior Bowl.

“Oh, it’s very competitive,” Reginald Paige II, a soldier participating in the Warrior Bowl, said. “It’s competitive at all times.”

Colonel (Col.) Ryan Roseberry, the Garrison Commander at Fort Polk, encourages the soldiers’ competitive attitude.

“It means a lot to the soldiers to come out here and compete against one another,” Col. Roseberry said. “You know we have all those rivalries on-post.”

“We are all brothers and sisters here at the end of the day,” Paige said. “So it’s about being here and having the camaraderie with each other.”

Ultimately, winning is not the real objective for this mission, but the focus is growth and development.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Newman and Kacey Hongo
Suspects arrested in MacArthur Drive armed robbery investigation
Crash
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Futrell was arrested for second-degree murder, in addition to four other charges.
Colfax woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination...
Gov. Edwards: People ages 65 and older can get the COVID vaccine starting February 8
"That's Nachobizness" Food Truck serves up street tacos at the Main Street Food Truck Park in...
Keep on rolling: Cenla man starts food truck after pandemic forces him to shutdown his bar

Latest News

(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
Black History Month
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Honoring Central Louisiana changemakers
A Monterey driver was killed in a crash that occurred Thursday on Hwy 565.
Unrestrained driver killed in Concordia Parish crash; impairment suspected
BLACK HISTORY MONTH. Dr. Laquanta Jones
BLACK HISTORY MONTH. Dr. Laquanta Jones
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Martin Johnson
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Martin Johnson