Fort Polk holds annual Warrior Bowl three days before the Super Bowl

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - While America waits for Super Bowl Sunday, soldiers at Fort Polk got their taste of football three days early at this year’s Warrior Bowl.

“Oh, it’s very competitive,” Reginald Paige II, a soldier participating in the Warrior Bowl, said. “It’s competitive at all times.”

Colonel (Col.) Ryan Roseberry, the Garrison Commander at Fort Polk, encourages the soldiers’ competitive attitude.

“It means a lot to the soldiers to come out here and compete against one another,” Col. Roseberry said. “You know we have all those rivalries on-post.”

“We are all brothers and sisters here at the end of the day,” Paige said. “So it’s about being here and having the camaraderie with each other.”

Ultimately, winning is not the real objective for this mission, but the focus is growth and development.

