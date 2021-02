PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Out the gate, the Louisiana College Wildcats made their presence known on their home court. Kae’ron Baker, Galen Smith, Bailey Hardey and KD Wallace combined for 59 points, pushing the Wildcats to a 77-66 win over McMurry.

Check out the highlights from tonight’s game above.

