Joe Lewis’ double-double leads LSUA to win over USW

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA Sports Information) — Joe Lewis scored 15 points and added a game-high 14 rebounds as the LSUA men’s basketball team earned an 82-63 victory against the University of the Southwest on Thursday night at The Fort.

The effort is Lewis’ second consecutive double-double and third of the season. The 14 rebounds are a season-high and his 15 points are the third most he has scored this season.

“I always crash the glass and get in a good position,” Lewis said. “Rebounding is always an emphasis for us and we have to make sure to block out. We have to need everybody to block out and whoever is in position to get the rebound needs to get it.”

After posting double-digit scoring efforts in four of his first eight games, the junior from Grenada, Miss., has recorded at least 10 points in six of the past seven contests.

As a team, LSUA recorded 13 offensive boards en route to a 48-37 advantage on the glass.

LSUA (14-2 overall, 3-0 RRAC) won its 13th in a row, having not lost since Nov. 16 against Loyola. It is the longest winning streak since winning 23 in a row in the 2018-19 season.

“We didn’t play our best tonight,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro said. “It says a lot about our team and our talent that we’re able to still win by 19 points. We just still need to learn to put it all together and get better, no matter who the competition is.”

USW (0-12, 0-7) kept it competitive for the first half, but just like the first meeting, LSUA was able to break it open in the second half. The final 20 minutes began with a Jevon Berry basket and foul, which was part of a 7-0 run to open the second to break it open a bit.

“Coaches were getting into us because we always start off slow,” Lewis said. “They’ve been on us hard about starting how we finish. We’ve been working on playing a whole 40 minutes.”

The Mustangs cut the deficit back into single digits twice but were unable to cut the deficit to fewer than eight.

LSUA’s defense earned the victory, holding USW to 35.8 percent shooting from the field and held the Mustangs’ two leading scorers, Thurbil Bile and Nathaniel White, Jr., to a combined 10 points on 5-of-24 shooting.

The defensive effort may have been in part to Cordaro’s video regarding the late, great, former Temple coach John Chaney, who died last week at the age of 89.

“We showed a video of him before shoot around about him and what he stood for,” Cordaro said. “His teams were very tough and we wanted our guys to come out strong defensively. We allowed 63 points and if are able to continue that defensive intensity throughout the season, we’ll win a lot of games.”

Diaper dandy Jakemin Abney continued his terrific stretch, scoring a team-high 17 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting night. Fellow freshman Rodney Munson scored 15 on just eight shots and went 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. The New Orleans native also added six rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore Nashaun Ellis nearly recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and eight boards.

Tae Brown led the Mustangs in points with 17 on 7-of-11 shooting. Collin Hill was the only other USW player in double figures with 15, including burying 4-of-6 shots from behind the arc.

The same two teams meet each other Saturday at 4 p.m. at The Fort as the teams play their fourth and final contest against one another.

