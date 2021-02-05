Late run proves to be the difference in LSUA’s win over Southwest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LC) - The LSUA women’s basketball team used a 15-0 fourth-quarter run to knock off the University of the Southwest 77-67 Thursday night at The Fort.

With the Generals trailing 56-53 a minute into the fourth quarter, they embarked on a 15-0 run in 4:43 to blow past USW to go up 12. USW never brought the lead into single digits the rest of the way.

“That was obviously a big point in the game,” LSUA Women’s Basketball Coach Bob Austin said. “We were able to get contributions from a number of players, and it was able to turn the tide in our favor.”

A triple by Rivers Day from the left pocket gave LSUA a 58-56 lead. Five different Generals players scored a bucket in the decisive run, led by four points each by freshman Raegan Ojoro and junior Kelsey Thaxton.

“Rivers came in and hit a couple of clutch 3-pointers for us to get us going,” junior forward Ciera Daniels said. “That got us going and got the momentum going for us and that is what we needed to pull out the win.”

LSUA (5-5 overall, 3-2 RRAC) wins its third consecutive to climb back to the .500 mark. After losing the first three of the season, the Generals have won five of seven.

The Generals started the game on fire, making their first two shots and four of their first seven to jump out to an early 9-2 lead. The lead ballooned to as many as nine at 13-4 after Thaxton scored two of her game-high 24 points.

“We got hot in the first quarter,” Thaxton said. “We kind of struggled in the second and third, but we really picked it up in the energy and effort in the fourth on and off the floor.”

USW (2-5, 2-9) fought back with a 14-4 run, spanning the first and second quarters, to grab a 20-17 lead on a triple by Shanyce Cabrales. Neither team led by more than six in the second quarter and junior Maddie Smith hit a shot shortly before the half buzzer to tie the score at halftime.

USW’s Rhianna Bortoli made a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter to give USW its biggest lead at 46-40, but once again, LSUA fought back. Another LSUA run, this one 13-4, helped the Generals take a lead into the final frame, which set the stage for the final Generals run to bust it open.

Daniels finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double in five contests. Maddie Smith (11 points, eight rebounds) and Jay Demouchet (seven points, nine assists) each almost had double-doubles as well. Demouchet has 33 assists in the three contests against USW so far on the season.

“It feels great to get the double-double,” Daniels said. “I missed a couple free throws, which shouldn’t happen, but that is something I need to work on.”

LSUA put the clamps down on USW’s offense, holding the Mustangs to just 30.5 percent shooting, while shooting 49.2 percent itself.

Bortoli and Isabel Rodriguez each finished with 15, which led USW in scoring. Rodriguez, the conference’s leading rebounder, added 10 boards for her fourth consecutive double-double and fifth in six games.

The same two teams are back at it again on Saturday to wrap up the four meetings between the two, as the Generals try to finish off the sweep against USW.

