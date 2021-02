ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Here are the final scores for Central Lousiana teams from the first round of the LHSAA soccer playoffs.

BOYS Division II East Jefferson 3, Tioga 0 GIRLS Division I Northshore 8, Pineville 0 Division II Ouachita Parish 2, Tioga 0 Division III Dunham 1, Menard 0

For more final scores, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.