Louisiana College unveils renovations to athletic facilities

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - In a press conference Wednesday, Feb. 4, Louisiana College unveiled the more than $300,000 renovation project that was completed on the H.O. West Athletic Facilities.

These changes include renovations to the H.O. West Locker room space, which is for LC women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

“Student-athletes are looking for the experience,” Louisiana College President Rick Brewer said. “They want to know what the uniforms look like, the swag, the place they’re playing in and everything. That’s what’s important. So, we have to do everything in our power to attract these athletes to this university.”

This is in addition to the placement of a new turf field at the Stadium Complex and a new sound system in the H.O. West Complex by the college this past summer.

“Anytime you’re recruiting against other prominent programs, you have to be able to match them with facilities,” Athletic Director and Men’s Head Basketball Coach Reni Mason said.

“We didn’t want anyone to see it before,” Brewer said. “Now, this transition is like night and day. We’re grateful for everyone who helped us and believe in our student-athletes.”

The refurbishment comes at an opportune time as LC ramps up for the transition to NAIA effective July 1, 2021.

