Powerful lineup leads LSUA into season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSU Sports Information) - A good portion of a powerful lineup returns to the LSUA baseball team as it aims to return to the NAIA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut their season down, the Generals were 8-9 overall, but 5-1 in conference play, but riding a four-game winning streak following a sweep on the road against Huston-Tillotson.

“I am really excited to be back,” senior pitcher Jacob Norman said. “The season was taken from us due to COVID and finally it’s go time again.”

The Generals begin their season Friday afternoon at home against Texas Wesleyan. It will be a doubleheader, beginning at noon.

Adrian Gomez, a senior from El Paso, Texas, will be in the middle of the order for LSUA. The 2019 Red River Athletic Conference Second Team selection hit .375, which was the highest by a General with at least 25 at-bats. He drove in nine runs, which was second on the team, and scored a team-high 14 runs himself.

Being a veteran, it’s strange to finally be one of the senior leaders on the team.

“It’s a little weird,” Gomez said. “I was usually one of the young guys looking up to everybody, but now, everything I have learned, I have to step into that spot. I need to take some of the younger guys under my wing.”

Jordan Aridon is another infielder who could make a jump this year, even after a terrific season last year. He had 12 hits and scored 12 runs and drove in nine runs, tied for second on the team.

Ronnie McBride, coming off a summer in which he was named Expedition League MVP, playing for the Fremont Moo in Fremont, Neb.

While with the Moo, he batted .330 with 59 hits, including 26 extra-base hits. He drove in 42 runs and scored 55 times. All of those stats were in the top five in the league, including leading the league in runs scored, stolen bases, and doubles. McBride’s 40 stolen bases were 12 more than the second most.

Last season in the abbreviated season, McBride batted .305, accumulating 18 hits, including a team-high five doubles. Her nine RBI were tied for second on the team. The junior’s .362 career batting average currently ranks fourth in school history.

Bren Faulk is another outfielder who may make a huge impact this season. The team loses 21 stolen bases from last season, and Faulk could be in for a huge leap in that area. He went 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts. He drove in eight and scored 10 times in 2019.

Zack Larson can play both the infield and outfield. His 14 hits were fifth on the team and he hit one of the two home-runs LSUA smashed last year.

Behind the plate, Louis Morgan has impressed in the spring and they are excited about him moving forward.

“Louis is a really good fit for what we’re doing,” Steven Adams Jr. said. “He is more of an offensive catcher, something we have not been notorious for.”

While with the Bulldogs, Morgan hit .313 in the abbreviated season last year with one home run and 10 RBI. In his two seasons at MGCCC, he batted .303, posting 20 hits, with half of them going for extra bases.

Among the freshmen, Adams is really excited about Julien Kliebert.

“Julien didn’t have a place to go and we ended up getting really lucky. He’s been dynamite for us, so we feel like he’s going to play a big part for us.”

The pitching staff is led by Norman and Hunter Meche.

Norman, a senior from Carencro, La., went 3-1 in the abbreviated 2020 season and allowed an opponent’s batting average was just .216. Norman struck out a team-best 30 in 21 innings.

Like McBride, Meche had a strong summer. Meche, a junior from Rayne, La., was chosen the Texas Collegiate League South Pitcher of the Year.

Meche, whose nickname is “Smoke,” pitched 24.2 innings out of the bullpen for the Acadiana Cane Cutters and finished with a 1.09 ERA.

The southpaw allowed just 16 hits and eight walks while striking out 23. He finished with a 1-0 record and recorded one save. He finished with the second-most appearances for the Cane Cutters (10).

Meche had a 1-0 record in 2020 with a 4.05 ERA last season before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He struck out 18 in 13.1 innings and has struck out 60 in 52.2 innings in his Generals career.

Adams likes the freshman group of hurlers but knows there will growing pains.

“We have some young arms, like Sloan Greaves,” Adams said. I think he’s going to be good for us and will probably pitch a bit for us this year. Brandon Noel is a pitcher who went a bit under-the-radar after COVID hit.

“They are all freshmen and will make mistakes,” Adams said. “It will be a big learning curve for them, so we are going to have to learn on the fly and fast.”

Following the doubleheader on Friday, the Generals play 18 consecutive on the road, including eight straight against a talented Arizona Christian squad.

Conference play begins March 19 with a doubleheader at home against Houston-Victoria. Most conference contests will play two doubleheaders, mostly on Fridays and Saturdays. The only one that is not in that format is the season finale series at LSU-Shreveport, which is one on April 30 and May 2 and a doubleheader on May 1.

